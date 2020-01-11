Halloween looked a lot different in Hampton Roads this year. Here's how people celebrated

Many Hampton Roads Families celebrated Halloween differently this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Families across Virginia Beach experienced a new normal when celebrating Halloween.

One family practiced COVID-19 social distancing measures by creating a candy shoot that started from their third story balcony.

A COVID-19 Halloween looked sort of normal for a few families on Salem Rd. Some Trick-or-Treaters went out their homes but many of them practiced social distancing. Many homeowners came up with creative ways to pass out candy.

“Grab a bag and walk away. So there’s no hand exchange," said one homeowner.

Another family created a maze on their front lawn for kids to walk through to get their candy. Someone on the other end passed it out with gloves on.

"He’ll give you your candy and your little treats and go out this way. No one has to pass anybody else.. so, one way in one way out," said a homeowner.

However, it seems like candy shoots were the popular option to keep each other safe this Halloween.