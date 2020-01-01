A Quiet Place 2 full trailer released

The official trailer for 'A Quiet Place 2,' which was mostly shot in Western New York, has been released.

The film, which is directed by John Krasinski, was shot in several Western New York locations, including Akron, North Tonawanda, and the Barcelona Harbor in Chautauqua County.

The trailer shows shots of the Village of Akron and the Grand Island bridge.

The first "A Quiet Place" film took place in a post-apocalyptic future world, but based on the sets installed throughout the village of Akron, the sequel looks like it will feature at least some scenes that take place in the past. The excitement drew a lot of visitors over the weekend who wanted to see it all before filming started.

Krasinski stars in the film, as does his wife, actress Emily Blunt. The movie is expected to open in theaters in March.