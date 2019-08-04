Alec Baldwin plays the president on TV. Could he fill the role in real life?

The Washington Post said the actor, whose portrayal of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" gets laughs from fans and scornful tweets from the commander in chief, asked his followers on Twitter if they would vote for him if he ran for president.

"I won't ask you for any $," he wrote. And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy."

Baldwin has made noises about running for president in the past. During an interview with Howard Stern last summer, Baldwin said he would "1,000%" win if he found himself running in the next presidential election.

The president is no fan of Baldwin's portrayal. Last month, he suggested the show should face an investigation over its lack of fairness.

