Wally was used as a visual reference for the character, and resides right here in York County.

In episode four of the new Disney+ show "Loki," audiences are introduced to four new "Loki variants" in the post-credit scene: Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, and Alligator Loki. The latter was inspired by a real-life, federally-licensed emotional support animal who resides right here in York County.

Owner Joie Henney acquired Wally, the 60-pound, 5-foot long Floridian alligator roughly four years ago, long before he was the inspiration for Alligator Loki. In the show, Alligator Loki has a horned helmet and attacks President Loki, and is arguably the most comical of the variants, according to ScreenRant.

"Loki" writer, Eric Martin, recently took to Twitter and confirmed the inspiration for the character, sharing a YouTube video about Wally and Henney's relationship. Specifically, Wally served as a visual reference, also according to ScreenRant.

While #AlligatorLoki is wholly a creation of @michaelwaldron’s weird mind, we did have a real world visual reference for him. Meet Wally: https://t.co/W012OlwtEU — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 9, 2021

Having a visual reference for Alligator Loki reportedly helped "Loki" director Kate Herron and her crew bring the character to life, as most of the creation was done using CGI.

"The creators most likely needed a visual of how an alligator looks and moves to animate him effectively," the ScreenRant article went on.

Actor Tom Hiddleston, who plays the "real" Loki in the Marvel Universe films, even said that Alligator Loki is the "superior variant" of his character.