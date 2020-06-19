AMC Theatres to begin reopening July 15 with new health guidelines, no mask requirement

AMC will reopen theaters in waves, with the first opening July 15. Masks will only be required in cities where mandated.

INDIANAPOLIS — AMC theaters across the country will begin to open next month with new health and safety guidelines in place.

The company announced it will celebrate 100 years in business with select locations opening July 15. The theater chain laid out guidelines for both employees and moviegoers for the reopening. While employees will be required to wear masks, customers will not.

AMC recommends customers wear masks — and disposable masks will be available for purchase at theaters — but they will not be required unless local policies mandate it. Even in those cases, AMC says the masks can be removed once in the auditorium so moviegoers can enjoy food or drinks during the film.

In addition to employees wearing masks, they will do health screenings before starting each shift. Any associate with a fever or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms must self-quarantine until symptom-free for 72 hours. Employees will also be required to do routine hand washing during their shifts.

Theater seats will be available in limited capacity — 30% or less based on local mandates. There will be signs encouraging social distancing when choosing your seat in the auditorium.

Food and drinks will still be available for purchase from the concession stand, but the menu will be limited. Refills for large popcorn and fountain drinks will be unavailable, and condiments and other extra items will only be available by request.

Cash transactions will be limited to the box office. If necessary, customers can buy a gift card at the box office with cash in order to purchase food with the card at the concession stand. Still, card purchases are preferred at the box office.

The theaters will open in time for highly anticipated films like "Mulan" on July 24 and "Bill & Ted Face The Music" on Aug. 14.