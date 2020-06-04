x
Animators behind 'Toy Story' awarded Noble Prize

The animation duo behind the technology used at Pixar are being a Noble Prize of Computer Sciences.
EMERYVILLE, Calif. —

When Disney and Pixar’s classic “Toy Story” came out in theaters 25 years ago, it was the first movie to be completely animated using a computer. Now, that achievement is being recognized with a Noble Prize.

Animators Dr. Ed Catmull and Dr. Pat Hanrahan are receiving the Noble Prize of Computer Science for developing the technology Pixar used to animate movies like “Toy Story,” “A Bug’s Life” and “Wall-E.” 

What made the program so revolutionary was its ability to manipulate light on a 3-D animated image.

Dr. Catmull was a founding animator for the studio and Dr. Hanrahan was one of the very first employees.

“Toy Story” was given a Special Achievement Academy Award the year it came out. Since then Pixar has won 12 Oscars.

