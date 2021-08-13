Queen City Anime Convention returns in 2021 with safety protocols due to COVID-19

Vaccinations are strongly recommended for attendees at the Charlotte event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Anime Convention is returning to Charlotte in August with safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Organizers announced this year's event will be held Aug. 20-22 at the Sheraton Uptown Charlotte and Le Meridien. With more than 1,000 already preregistered for the event, organizers are taking steps to ensure everyone has fun and stays safe.

Christopher Lee, president of the board and director of venue relations, told WCNC Charlotte on Friday attendees are strongly recommended to be vaccinated and wear masks during the three-day convention.

According to the event's website, people six years and older will be required to do one of the following to check in and receive their badge:

Present your COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine records* with a matching ID Get a free COVID-19 test on or after 8/17/2021 Purchase and take a COVID-19 rapid test at the convention for $10

Attendees five years and under will not be required to produce a COVID-19 test or vaccine, according to the convention's website. Attendees under the age of 18 will not be required to produce an ID when showing their vaccine card. People must also test negative for COVID-19, and a refund will be issued if you test positive.

You can view the full COVID-19 protocols by clicking here.

There'll be more than enough to do for the thousands expected to be in attendance during the three-day event.

Several voice actors from the anime community will be at the event. Queen City Anime Convention will feature different vendors, video gaming, table top gaming, musical performances and wrestling. People are also encouraged to don their favorite cosplay.

There'll be events for people of all ages, including a 18+ burlesque show.

The 2020 convention was postponed due to COVID-19.

Tickets are available prior to the event, or the day you want to attend. You can find ticket information by clicking here. You can learn more about the event by visiting queencityanimecon.com or visiting the event's social media pages.