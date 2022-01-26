'A Soldier's Play' examines segregated military in the 1940s

The play is coming to Norfolk State University in February as part of Virginia Arts Festival's 2022 lineup.

NORFOLK, Va. — "A Soldier's Play" tells a nearly eight-decade-old story, but it's a powerful tale with themes that are still relevant today.

The play is set in 1944, two years before President Harry S. Truman signed his executive order desegregating the U.S. military. Taking place at Fort Neal, Louisiana, during the time when America's armed forces were still very much racially segregated, "A Soldier's Play" centers on the murder investigation of a sergeant in an all-Black unit, and, follows a Black captain's search for justice and the truth.

"Part of Captain Davenport's experience, part of his investigation, he cannot even arrest a white officer without another white officer present," said Norfolk State University Drama and Theater Professor and Producing Artistic Director Anthony Stockard. "He has the rank but he doesn't have the authority to exercise it."

The play uses the crime to further explore complicated issues of race, anger, and resentment. The show won the 1982 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and it earned the 2021 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play on Broadway.

And now, it's coming back to Norfolk State University, courtesy of the NSU Theater Company and the Virginia Arts Festival.

"It is the only dramatic text that exists, to my knowledge -- almost certain, though -- that deals with African American experience in World War II," said Stockard.

He hopes the play will make audience members think, and that they will be motivated to make this a more inclusive world.

"Hopefully, this play and this community in Hampton Roads will get wonderful inspiration for that very thing," he said.