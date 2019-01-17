NORFOLK, Va. — More change could come to the Harbor Park area in Norfolk.

There is a new proposal to add an African culture and art museum with a hotel. Project leaders said this is unlike any museum in the world and they're excited to continue talks with the city.

"A worldwide, major effort is underway to bring the African Museum of Arts and Culture to the Waterside District in Norfolk," said Richard James, the Secretary and Board Member of The Foundation for the Advancement of African Descendants, a nonprofit.

The group is eyeing the property between Harbor Park and the Berkley Bridge for the museum, which will also include a 26-story hotel.

James is estimating the cost at $300 million. He said the funding would be coming from philanthropists and 13 African countries that would be displaying artifacts and art pieces in the museum, but they're not releasing the list of countries yet.

He added that the museum will feature artifacts more than a million years old, as well as other displays.

According to James, this is a project that's six years in the making, something the foundation started when Mayor Paul Fraim was in office.

Residents who came to the announcement Wednesday said this could add to the culture of the city.

"It certainly adds to the culture, not just for African-Americans, but just the history of America and the world. It all ties together," said Bettye Potts who lives in Norfolk.

James said city support has been encouraging and they look forward to watching the project progress.

This is a massive project. The building would have a 26,000 square feet of exhibition space, plus the 26-story hotel.

The City of Norfolk said it received this proposal on Monday and are still reviewing it to better understand it.

In a statement, the city adds:

"...the city is currently working with the Pamunkey Tribe on a resort and casino adjacent to Harbor Park. We are working through infrastructure and transit demands for that project now and need to finish it before we can dive into another major development on the site."

James said there isn't a timeline yet on approval or construction of the project, but the next step is to meet with the United Nations World Tourism Organization next week in Madrid, Spain.

