NORFOLK, Va. — SevenVenues and Jam Theatricals' first Broadway show of the 2019-20 Broadway in Norfolk season is The Band's Visit.

It will run for eight shows from October 29 to November 3.

The Band's Visit is a winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show is also a winner of a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It is about a band that brings a town back to life in tantalizing and unexpected ways. It rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, cry, and bring us together.

The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

For more information and tickets, visit SevenVenues. Also, be sure to check out the schedule for the Norfolk 2019-20 season.