130 artists and crafters coming to Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're into art, food trucks, and craft beer, there's an event that may be for you. The Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival is coming to the City Park Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature 130 artists and crafters, both local and from far away, selling their creations, including jewelry, paintings, pottery, glass, and wood.

There will also be a variety of food trucks, along with craft beer, ciders and seltzers, and a selection of wines. Several musical acts will be performing on both days as well.