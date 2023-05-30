Chrysler Hall hosting Broadway musical 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

A new production of the iconic Broadway musical is coming to Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the 50th anniversary of the classic Broadway rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Norfolk's Chrysler Hall is part of their anniversary tour.

Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie, this production won the 2017 Oliver Award for Best Musical Revival and features lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

The musical is set against the backdrop of the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

There are shows going on every night until the last show on June 4.