NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend, you can let your imagination soar at a free family festival at the Chrysler Museum of Art.

It's called "Earth, Wind, and Fire" and features live performances of stories from around the world. According to the museum's website, attendees can experience storytelling "through movement, hands-on art, and experiential art installations."