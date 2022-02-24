Last weekend at the Chrysler Museum for exhibit on the architect behind Norfolk Scope

Nervi was chosen to construct the Palazzetto dello Sport in Rome for the 1960 Olympics, the first to be televised, which caught the eye of Norfolk city planners.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's one of the most distinctive buildings in Norfolk, and that's by design.

The Norfolk Scope arena is celebrating 50 years in business in 2022.

As a way to look back, the Chrysler Museum of Art put together an exhibit on Pier Luigi Nervi, the architect who designed the Scope. He's known for his use of reinforced concrete.

The Italian architect worked with architectural firm Williams and Tazewell to complete the dome-shaped entertainment venue all Norfolk residents know so well. Its doors first opened in November 1971.

At that point, Nervi had already had a historic career.

The Chrysler's exhibit explains how Nervi started by designing airplane hangars in Italy, even some for Fascist Prime Minister Benito Mussolini, who was in power at the time.

He was chosen to construct the Palazzetto dello Sport in Rome that was used in the 1960 Olympics, the first to be televised, which ultimately caught the eye of city planners back in Norfolk.

The Scope ended up looking strikingly similar to that work. An article posted by the Chrysler Museum explains why.

It's the last week to see the Pier Luigi Nervi: Art & Science of Building exhibition @ChryslerMuseum before it closes on Sunday, 2/27! Discover the work of the internationally famous architect who designed #NorfolkVA's greatest modern building: Scope Arena. Admission is FREE! pic.twitter.com/4ouHtHdlOY — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) February 23, 2022

"The design of the dazzling, mandala-like pattern of Scope’s ceiling was born of necessity," it read. "Nervi developed the thin-shell cement dome coffer panels to cope with postwar equipment shortages."

The museum says using raw, exposed concrete for buildings like this is called "brutalist" architecture, and Nervi is considered one of the greats for that school.