'From the Sea to the Stars' artwork exhibit celebrates Hampton's history and culture

HAMPTON, Va. — The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center is presenting an exhibition of artwork celebrating Hampton's history and culture.

"From the Sea to the Stars" showcases work from 25 artists that will explore motifs across different art forms, including paintings, sculpture, glass, photography, and mixed media.

"This exhibition celebrates how the simplicity of a city motto can reach across geographical and artistic boundaries to touch on the economic, creative, and place-making impact Hampton offers to all of Coastal Virginia," Hampton Arts wrote in a news release.