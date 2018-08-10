HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — The American Theatre in Hampton is hosting several events to help celebrate the spookiest time of year:

Legend of Sleepy Hollow

Celebrate Halloween and witness superstitious schoolmaster Ichabod Crane’s child-friendly, spooky adventures as he encounters the galloping Headless Horseman in this eye-catching adaptation of Washington Irving’s literary classic. A Virginia Rep on Tour Production.

Saturday, October 13 at 11 a.m. $10

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

What better way to celebrate Halloween? Grab your fishnets, and pelvic thrust your way to The American Theatre’s annual creature feature presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Audiences will time warp back to the 1970s and shimmy the night away to the voices of Magenta, Dr. Frank-N-Furter & Riff Raff on the Theatre’s silver screen. Dust off your gold sequin top hat for some harmless musical fun — a delightful spoof of Hollywood horror movies and Old Dark House melodramas!

Wednesday, October 31 at 8 p.m. $10

Frankenstein

Are you ready for a Monster Mash? Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein celebrates its 200th anniversary this year. Inspiring countless film and stage adaptations, Shelley’s thrilling tale of a monster brought to life is brilliantly re-imagined by Aquila Theater, which brings its bold and theatrical storytelling to Shelley’s frightening tale. Swiss scientist Victor Frankenstein succeeds in creating an artificial human, and after wandering the world alone, the monster eventually returns for redemption. Offering a unique performance style unlike any other interpretation, Aquila’s Frankenstein delivers a night at the theatre filled with chills, gasps, and plenty of theatrics.

Friday, November 16 at 8 p.m. $35

For more information, visit The American Theatre's website.

© 2018 WVEC