MacArthur Center brings Vatican City to Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Arts Festival is bringing Vatican City to Hampton Roads.

"Michelangelo: A Different View" is a brand-new exhibit that opened at MacArthur Center in Norfolk Friday. The exhibit features 48 of Michelangelo’s hand-painted frescoes that made the Sistine Chapel famous.

They aren’t painted recreations; they’re state-of-the-art prints from photographs taken inside the chapel in Vatican City. Norfolk is the first city in the country to get the exhibit this year.

“Being able to have the Sistine Chapel here in our backyard,” said Dianna Starkey, Marketing Director for Virginia Arts Festival. “It’s a really special exhibit.”