Made in VA 2022: Virginia MOCA showcases commonwealth creators

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA) celebrates local and statewide artists that contribute to our culture in many ways.

With the museum's current exhibit, "Made in VA 2022," you can enjoy and appreciate beautiful pieces from some of the best artists across the commonwealth.

"Virginia MOCA continues its celebration of regional artists through our annual juried exhibition, Made in VA, now in its 27th year," their website says.

"We find our roots in a concerned and connected artist community. We remain committed to keeping close ties with the talented artists who live close to our doors."

The curator of this year's exhibit, Bana Kattan, chose 31 artists out of 532 in total who submitted their work. Kattan has curated high-quality exhibits for major arts institutions in Chicago, New York City and beyond.

Here's a complete list of artists: