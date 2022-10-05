Mars Fest brings talks, demos, 'Martian Market' to Norfolk

A 23-foot diameter sculpture of the Red Planet, made by Luke Jerram, will glow from dusk until dawn above the performances, talks, activities and demos.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mars is invading Old Dominion University's campus.

Well, Mars Fest is, at least.

The Barry Art Museum is bringing the public arts festival to two blocks of 43rd Street and Monarch Way on the nights of Oct. 14-16.

It's a 1:1 million scale replica, so every centimeter of the sculpture corresponds to 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles) on Mars.

NASA Langley is getting in on the action, too. Their representatives will be set up inside the museum.

"Alongside lively programmed performances and activities, attendees can shop the Martian Market by the Selden Market, experience glassblowing by the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio, visit Arts@ODU’s Supernova Stage for live music and observe the actual red planet through telescopes with Back Bay Amateur Astronomers," wrote ODU spokeswoman Amber Kennedy.