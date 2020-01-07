Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling paintings to be recreated at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've ever wanted to visit Italy to see Michelangelo's extraordinary ceiling paintings at the Sistine Chapel, there's no need right now. An exhibition will bring them to you!
Using state-of-the-art technology, those infamous ceiling paintings will be recreated in remarkable fashion at Norfolk's very own MacArthur Center during a historic exhibit organized by the Virginia Arts Festival.
People can catch this exhibit from Aug. 7 to Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale on July 8. Learn more here.
Staffers will be implementing some safety measures to make sure visitors are safe. Staffers must:
- Wear a mask
- Stay six feet apart for social distancing
- Clean box office area throughout the day with disinfecting wipes
- Wipe down and clean high traffic areas throughout the day
- Clean the exhibit area with an electric ULV disinfecting fogger prior to opening and at closing each day
Visitors must:
- Stay at least six feet of distance must be maintained between parties
- Wear a mask (this applies to visitors ages 10 and up)
- Hand sanitizer will be available for all guests to use at the entrance to exhibit
- No cash or checks will be accepted on-site
Tickets will be sold for specific times. Entry times will run every 15 minutes.
Visiting hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last entry time will be fore 6 p.m. People can also catch the exhibit on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the last entry being at 5 p.m.