Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling paintings to be recreated at MacArthur Center

The ceiling frescoes will be reproduced at MacArthur Center Mall from August 7 to August 30, courtesy of the Virginia Arts Festival.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've ever wanted to visit Italy to see Michelangelo's extraordinary ceiling paintings at the Sistine Chapel, there's no need right now. An exhibition will bring them to you!

Using state-of-the-art technology, those infamous ceiling paintings will be recreated in remarkable fashion at Norfolk's very own MacArthur Center during a historic exhibit organized by the Virginia Arts Festival.

People can catch this exhibit from Aug. 7 to Aug. 30. Tickets go on sale on July 8. Learn more here.

Staffers will be implementing some safety measures to make sure visitors are safe. Staffers must:

Wear a mask

Stay six feet apart for social distancing

Clean box office area throughout the day with disinfecting wipes

Wipe down and clean high traffic areas throughout the day

Clean the exhibit area with an electric ULV disinfecting fogger prior to opening and at closing each day

Visitors must:

Stay at least six feet of distance must be maintained between parties

Wear a mask (this applies to visitors ages 10 and up)

Hand sanitizer will be available for all guests to use at the entrance to exhibit

No cash or checks will be accepted on-site

Tickets will be sold for specific times. Entry times will run every 15 minutes.