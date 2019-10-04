NORFOLK, Va. — In celebration of Nauticus' 25th birthday, there will be a presentation of a walk-in sculpture make by Architects of Air called ALBESILA Luminarium.

The walk-through art experience is a massive labyrinth in which visitors are immersed in a maze of 27 egg-shaped domes. It's filled with ever-changing lights, shapes, and color.

“ALBESILA has toured all over the world and we’re thrilled to bring it to Hampton Roads,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “An extended run over spring break will hopefully give everyone a chance to enjoy this incredible experience.”

ALBESILA is the newest creation of British-based Architects of Air. The structure is 146 by 81 feet, which is half the size of a football field. It also includes a 73-foot high, multi-colored, dome and music that sets a tone f peace and tranquility.

Nauticus presents the ALBESILA Luminarium ALBESILA Luminarium will be in Norfolk April 12-21.

Nauticus previously bright smaller luminarium in 2017 to downtown Norfolk which had nearly 7,000 visitors.

The ALBESILA luminarium will be in downtown Norfolk from April 12 to April 21. It will be located at the MacArthur Center Green at the corner of Freemason Street and Monticello Avenue. It will be open rain or shine Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6.p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults and children, while children under 2 are free. A combo ticket is available that includes admission to Nauticus is also available. That ticket will be $21 for adults and $16 for children from ages 4 to 12.

Tickets are purchased on-site. Limited advanced $10 tickets that give priority access at a specifies time reducing your wait time are available to purchase only on Nauticus website.

For more information visit the website or call 757-664-1000.