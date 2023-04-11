Philadelphia Ballet to perform Swan Lake at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk

It tells the story of "doomed lovers Odette and Prince Siegfried" as they try to overcome the influences of a wicked sorcerer.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Philadelphia Ballet is set to perform Swan Lake at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk this weekend, kicking off the Virginia Arts Festival’s 26th season.

The show is choreographed by Philadelphia Ballet Artistic Director Angel Corella. It tells the story of "doomed lovers Odette and Prince Siegfried" as they try to overcome the influences of a wicked sorcerer.

The show will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The Virginia Arts Festival will host more than 70 events and performances in April, May, and June, bringing world-class performers to Coastal Virginia.