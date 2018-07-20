HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — This weekend, "Why Not Me?" an inspirational Gospel stage play, will open right here in Hampton Roads.

The performance will take place at the Fort Monroe Theater on Saturday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“Why Not Me?” is an emotionally charged drama written by Christine Cooper, Tamika Billinghurst, and Ashley Pair. Essentially, it is a modern-day version of the story of Job that is inspired by some real-life challenges. The production is filled with soul-stirring music designed for worship and encouragement.

For this production, we would like to honor those who are survivors of or are currently fighting breast cancer by giving away complimentary tickets. These tickets can be received by calling 757-933-7478.

There will also be preferential seating for all those with complimentary tickets.

For more information or tickets, visit www.speaklifeproductions.weebly.com or call 757-933-7478.

