NORFOLK, Virginia — An award-winning Broadway show is expected to grace the stage at Chrysler Hall this December -- and tickets go on sale this month!

Ticket sales for Hamilton will go on sale Friday, Sept. 27. They'll be available for in-person ticket sales at Chrysler Hall starting at 8 a.m. that day. Online sales will begin at 10 a.m. on BroadwayNorfolk.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The performances will range from Dec. 10 to Dec. 29.

You can purchase up to eight tickets per household. Ticket prices range from $75 to $149 with some premium seats available for $249.

However, there is a lottery taking place for 40 seats for $10 each for all performances.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

