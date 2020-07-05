The Chrysler Museum of Art held a virtual presentation called "Edvard Munch: Viewing Art through the Lens of Mental Health."

NORFOLK, Va. — Using art to improve mental health: that combination was highlighted Wednesday in a virtual discussion between representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Chrysler Museum of Art.

The museum held a presentation titled "Edvard Munch: Viewing Art through the Lens of Mental Health." More than 600 people tuned in to the museum's Facebook page to listen to the discussion.

According to the museum, the exhibit "'Edvard Munch and the Cycle of Life' captures how pain and healing were a part of life for Munch, who suffered an unusual amount of early trauma and vulnerability.⁠"

Munch is perhaps most famous for his painting titled "The Scream." His exhibit at the museum is available virtually on their website.