Virginia Aquarium commissions 2,500-square-foot marine mural

Guests should be able to see the finished work by Sept. 23.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach is getting a new, 2,508-square-foot work of art.

Sarah Gallahan, a Virginia native, was commissioned to paint the massive marine-inspired piece.

Mackenzie Di Nardo, a spokeswoman for the aquarium, said Gallahan was selected from more than 20 applicants earlier this year.

The City of Virginia Beach's Cultural Affairs Department partnered with the aquarium on the art project, and they were looking for someone who could celebrate nature and the area's local eco- and aquatic history.

Gallahan turned in a painting of three sea turtles, which fit the bill perfectly, and said she hoped her work could inspire people to continue loving marine life.

"I strive for realism with my own artistic touch of bold colors and clean lines to guide the viewer through the scene," she said.

Gallahan started putting paint to the wall on Sept. 12, and Di Nardo said the project should be done by Sept. 23.

"The artwork will be revealed at the completion of the project; however, sneak peeks of the artwork will publish on the Aquarium’s social channels throughout the duration of the project," she wrote.