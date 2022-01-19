Yo-Yo Ma, Virginia International Tattoo & a singer from Hamilton | Virginia Arts Festival announces 2022 lineup

The Virginia Arts Festival announced more than 50 performances coming to Southeastern Virginia between March and June 2022 for its 25th anniversary season.

The Virginia Arts Festival announced more than 50 performances coming to the region between March and June 2022 for the organization's 25th anniversary season.

The festival has been ongoing since 1997, bringing performances to Southeastern Virginia and sometimes commissioning new works of art.

In a Wednesday morning announcement, Rob Cross, director of the Virginia Arts Festival, shared a video that highlighted the performers who were slated to come in 2022.

Through the season, Virginians will be able to catch performances of Don Quixote with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and American Ballet Theatre, concerts from Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Fleming, a Yo-Yo Ma recital at Chrysler Hall, performances by several string quartets, wind ensembles and classical soloists, the Virginia International Tattoo, musicals, choral groups, bluegrass, rock, and jazz performances.

Renee Elise Goldsbury, who played Angelica Schuyler in the Disney+ recorded version of Hamilton, will be coming to Norfolk in May.

“We’re so thrilled," Cross said. "You know, we lost a year because of the pandemic, so we’ve been working on our 25th season celebration for two years. And to continue to bring live performances back to Hampton Roads is a really big deal."

Tickets for the performances are online at the Virginia Arts Festival website, or you can go to their box office at 440 Bank Street, Norfolk.