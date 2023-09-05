Spring exhibits at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a couple of new spring exhibits with a powerful message.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're looking for more things to do around Hampton Roads, the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a couple of new spring exhibits with a powerful message.

Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick is an exhibition that draws critical attention to the painful legacies of slavery, imperialism, and sexism. The exhibit is displayed in Virginia MOCA's main galleries until June 11.

Alongside the Kara Walker exhibit, the museum is also featuring pieces from LaToya M. Hobbs that are focused on womanhood, motherhood, and legacy.