Virginia Queer Film Festival: Feature, documentary and short films to be screened at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Queer Film Festival is kicking off at Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk Wednesday, where more than 20 films will be screened.

The inaugural festival is taking place on ODU's campus from Wednesday to Friday with all screenings at the University Theater. The opening reception will be at the Barry Art Museum starting at 6:30 p.m.

The festival will show feature, documentary and short films by, for and about people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary or queer, according to event organizers.

The films will be in contention for awards presented during the festival's closing ceremony at the Goode Theater lobby Friday night.

There will also be a forum for LGBTQ+ filmmakers to talk about their work with the audience and fellow indie filmmakers and directors. Other events will include filmmaker talkbacks and educational workshops.