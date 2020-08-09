Barbie releases second Día de Muertos doll

"My hope for these dolls is that they're able to bring more awareness to the Dia de Muertos celebration," doll designer Javier Meabe said.

HOUSTON — Barbie fans worldwide can’t wait to get their hand on the latest addition to the popular brand’s signature collection— a doll that captures the beauty of Mexican artwork and traditions of Dia de Muertos.

It quickly sold out! That’s why the company has decided to make it an annual tradition.

"My hope for these dolls is that they're able to bring more awareness to the Dia de Muertos celebration," doll designer Javier Meabe said. "I also know how important representation is in our community, and I wanted little girls to see themselves through this doll."

For generations, Barbie collectors have praised Mattel not only for creating intricate fashions but its commitment to highlighting women trailblazers and producing socially conscious collections.

Dia de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is celebrated in early November and honors the lives of departed loved ones. It’s marked with a colorful event filled with music, food, sweets, offerings and flowers.

This newest doll reflects those elements with a face painted in an elaborate calavera, or skull, design. She also flaunts a lace dress embellished with tiny pearlescent details and colorful floral embroidery.

Her hair is decorated with golden highlights and a crown of roses and marigolds, a flower that is important to the holiday.

The Dia de Muertos Barbie Doll is available for purchase on the Barbie website at a retail value of $75.