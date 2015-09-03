She was up against Amy Schneider along with Patrick Lackey, a biochemistry professor from New Wilmington, Penn.

CONCORD, N.C. — A woman from Concord is made her big Jeopardy! debut Thursday night. Brittany Love, a trial attorney, is described by showrunners as an avid Charlotte Hornets fan. Thursday, she was the one under the spotlight and at a contestant's podium.

Editor's Note: The rest of this story contains spoilers for the Jan. 20 episode of Jeopardy!

Schneider recently joined the game show's million-dollar club after her 28th consecutive win. The engineering manager from Oakland, Calif. won again Thursday night, delivering her best performance yet with $71,4000 to add to her grand total in her now 37-game winning streak.

Love ultimately did not make it to the final round.