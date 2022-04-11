Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul confirmed for final season of 'Better Call Saul'

The sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" debuts Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES — Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are coming back to TV screens.

On Jan. 20, 2008, a largely unknown crime drama premiered on AMC. Five seasons later, "Breaking Bad" became a massive success, winning 16 Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes, which led to a film sequel ("El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie") and prequel series.

As "Better Call Saul" is about to roll out its sixth and final season, fans have something even more to be excited about: Bryan Cranston (White) and Aaron Paul (Pinkman) will be included in the swan song.

Co-creator Peter Gould made the announcement Saturday night at a "Better Call Saul" panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

"I don't want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we asked at the start of the show is, 'Are we going to see Walt and Jesse on the show?'" Gould said. "Instead of evading, I'm just saying, 'Yeah.'"

The show's Twitter account confirmed the news as well, with the simple caption, "They're coming back."

"Better Call Saul" debuted in 2015 and stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, a lawyer and former con artist, who "Breaking Bad" fans know as Saul Goodman.

Audiences first meet Goodman in the second season of "Breaking Bad," when White and Pinkman hire Goodman as their lawyer after one of their drug dealers (Matt L. Jones) is arrested by Albuquerque police.

"Better Call Saul" returns with two new episodes Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET. AMC confirmed the 13-episode final season will be split in two parts, with the final six episodes to start airing July 11.

All five seasons of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," as well as "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," are available to stream on Netflix.