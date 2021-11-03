Busch Gardens, Water Country USA hiring 700+ positions

The amusement parks are looking to fill more than 700 part-time and seasonal positions in park operations, merchandise, food service and lifeguarding.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you ever thought of working at Busch Gardens Williamsburg or Water Country USA for a fun summer job, now might be your chance.

Both parks are set to open this summer, but they need to fill more than 700 open positions for the 2021 season.

The jobs are part-time and seasonal positions that cover various areas like park operations, merchandise, food service and lifeguards.