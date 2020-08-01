Is Cardi B leaving the United States?

The hip hop star said she filed for Nigerian citizenship after US airstrike.

Cardi B is known as much for her fearless personality as she is for her wildly popular music, and she could be taking her unfiltered talents to Africa.

The hip hop star dropped a bombshell on her twitter followers after the US took out Iran’s top general with a drone strike.

“Naaaaa these memes are [expletive]… but [expletive] ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date,” tweeted Cardi B.

“I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, has 8.6 million twitter followers – so that last line got quite a bit of attention.

It even sparked a rivalry among her fans.

Associated Press reports some of her followers from Ghana felt slighted by her apparent preference for Nigeria.

Cardi followed up by asking her fans whether she should go by “CHIOMA B” or “Cadijat” in West Africa.

She later retweeted a photoshopped image showing her and her husband with their baby girl dressed in African-style attire.

According to AP, Cardi is of Afro-Caribbean descent, and her family traces back to Trinidad and the Dominican Republic.

