Now Cardi B wants to be a politician

Last week, she wanted to move to Nigeria.

It’s hard to keep up with Cardi B.

The hip hop superstar said over the weekend she wants to become a member of Congress.

“I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” Cardi tweeted.

A few hours later, she tweeted she’d have to go back to school first and “focus up.”

Her desire to become a public servant was probably a bit surprising to some of her followers, considering her reaction to the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

“Naaaaa these memes are [expletive]… but [expletive] ain’t no joke! Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date,” Cardi tweeted on Jan. 3.

“I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, has 8.6 million twitter followers, so that last line got quite a bit of attention.

So, has Cardi B decided to stay in the states – and run for office?

Only time – and Twitter – will tell.

What other people are reading right now: