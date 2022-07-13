'Keep trying and persevere' | Chesapeake attorney talks 'Jeopardy!' wins

A lawyer from Chesapeake is winning big on "Jeopardy!" Stephen Clarke spoke with 13News Now to give us the inside scoop.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Stephen Clarke said he's been a fan of "Jeopardy!" since childhood. So much so, that he began applying to become a contestant roughly a decade ago.

"I have really distinct memories of watching with my grandparents whenever I'd go over to their house. It was always a part of their routine," Clarke said.

The Chesapeake lawyer and William & Mary alum never gave up on his dream of being on the game show. After years of applying online, in April of 2022, Clarke finally got the call: he made it on the show.

"I saw my phone and it was this California number. I was like, 'I'm not going to answer that,'" Clarke said. "Right after, I got a text saying, 'This is so-and-so from Jeopardy!'"

With his busy schedule as an attorney, Clarke said he didn't have much time to study ahead of filming. However, his profession did help him prepare for the nerves that can arise while in the limelight.

"When I go into a courtroom, I have to be confrontational. I have to, sort of, be an advocate. It's not the same, but it felt similar to being up on the stage. You're kind of acting the part," Clarke said.

Despite his confident exterior, Clarke said he'd mentally prepared himself for failure. He knew he was going up against some impressive people, like the previous winner, Rober Won, who's a math professor in D.C.

But nevertheless, Clarke ended up beating out Won by only $2.

"I really couldn't believe it," Clarke said, reliving the moment he'd won. "I just had to take a few deep breaths to take it in. But, that was a pretty amazing moment for me."

After racking up nearly $40,000 so far, what does Clarke plan to do with his winnings? Well, it has to do with what got him there in the first place: education.

Clarke plans to start a scholarship fund in honor of his mother, who passed away about 10 years ago.

"She loved 'Jeopardy!,' and she would've loved this experience," Clarke said. "Education was really huge for her. She was the first in her family to go to college."

Clarke said that it was his mother who instilled in him a desire to succeed through education.

For those that aspire to go on "Jeopardy!," Clarke said to keep trying and persevere.