Steve Clarke ended the night with more than $18,000.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton Roads man won big on "Jeopardy!" Monday night.

Clarke beat out D.C. math professor, Robert Won.

According to the "Jeopardy!" website, Clark got 87% of his answers correct.