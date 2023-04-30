'The Daily Show’s' Roy Wood Jr. to perform comedy show in Virginia Beach

He has been a part of "The Daily Show" as a correspondent since 2015 and is known for his satirical takes on social and cultural moments.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Comedian Roy Wood Jr., best known for being on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," is coming to Virginia Beach to perform three shows this weekend.

Wood will perform at the Funny Bone comedy club Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday night at 7 and 9 p.m. The first two shows are sold out, but tickets are still available for the third.

Wood has been a part of "The Daily Show" as a correspondent since 2015 and is known for his satirical takes on social and cultural moments, using comedy to shine a light on serious issues.

After the late-night show's long-time host Trevor Noah stepped down at the end of 2022, Wood joined a rotating slate of guests who got to temporarily sit behind the show's desk. He hosted for a week in early April.

He was also the 2023 host of the White House Correspondents Dinner, taking jabs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, President Joe Biden, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others with his jokes, according to a Politico report.

Before his Virginia Beach shows, Wood stopped by 13News Now to talk about what his fans can expect.