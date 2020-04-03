Dating app created for conservatives looking for the 'right' person

All eyes shift to Arizona as we gear up to host the next Democratic debate and then the Primary. It is a big election year and finding love and companionship can be done with a push of a button in the advancing digital age we live in.



Christy Edwards, creator of the "Righter" dating app tells 12 News users are looking to find a partner who can relate to their political preference. She says, it's a platform for conservatives to meet like-minded singles looking to link up.



"It's cut out for anyone who's on any dating app who's been told to swipe left if you voted for Trump or swipe left if you have conservative values," she said.



Edwards tells us, in a heated political world, Righter matches people based on more than initial attraction.



"It's a courtship, it's traditional values, core values, kind of an old fashioned way of dating," she added.



She says with the app, men are encouraged to be gentlemen while the women are encouraged to let the fellas take the reins, so to speak.



"On the conservative side of things, I'm encouraging the ladies to be vulnerable, it's okay if he wants to bring you flowers, accept his compliment, it's okay to accept a compliment," she explains.



Edwards adds, users admit to being fearful about dates because there's so many odd expectations when it comes to dating. She says, Righter clears confusion before ever meeting in person. She says, the objective is to be clear about what you're looking for and to actually make plans based on a mutual decision between the two parties -- no pun intended.



"Let the guy be the guy, let him be masculine, I have guys say to me 'Christy, I don't know, am I supposed to open her door? I want to but I don't know, I get mixed signals from her'," she said.