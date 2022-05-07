x
Chick-fil-A rolls out new milkshake flavor, brings back spicy sandwich

They're both available at restaurants nationwide on Sept. 12.

ATLANTA — Fall is in the air at Chick-fil-A and for the first time in four years, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain is rolling out a new milkshake flavor. 

The Autumn Spice Milkshake combines its popular Icedream with cinnamon and crunchy pieces of brown sugar cookies, they said. 

Returning to the menu is a spicy chicken sandwich that was a seasonal item in 2021. They announced that the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is back.

The spicy grilled chicken is served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. They offer a cilantro lime sauce that was developed specifically for it, they said. 

Unfortunately, it sounds like both the milkshake and the sandwich are only available for a "limited time," according to a news release. 

