VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — George Stepanovich opened The Bagel Baker eight years ago. His mission was to give the Great Neck community of Virginia Beach a great place that serves freshly made bagels daily.

"Seven days a week, we're making bagels, we're baking bagels, the best bagels are hot, right out of the oven," George Stepanovich said.

George comes from a family where food is the center. It's what brings people together and his customers from up north have taken notice.

"A lot of New Yorkers live in this area. People from New Jersey where it's a part of their lifestyle. It's such a good feeling taking them back to their childhood or what they were used to," he said.

"When you get that feeling with your customers that builds a culture within your business, it's the best," said customer Bobby Goldwasser.

They not only make their own bagels, but George's mom helps out by making freshly made soup, which just adds to that family atmosphere.

"Food is very important to us. Our dinners, our meals as our children were growing up, we sit around a table every night. We waited for everybody to be home. Any big discussions, they happened around the table," said George's mom, Anna Maria Stepanovich.

If you are craving a deli sandwich or some of "Mom's" soup. Or you just want a freshly made everything bagel, The Bagel Baker is the place to visit.

