Disney magic: Robin Williams' daughter does Disney filter on Instagram, gets the Genie

Her reaction is priceless!

If you're on Instagram or Facebook, you've probably seen some people try out the new filter that tells you which Disney character you are.

You may have even tried it yourself (I got Belle, no big deal).

The filter is totally random and flips through lots of different Disney characters before it lands on the one for you.

Anyway, even if you're not familiar with it, you have to have seen at least one Disney movie in your life - and you know that they all have a certain type of magic to them.

And only Disney magic could explain how when Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams tried out the filter, it landed on the Genie for her.

You know, the Genie from "Aladdin" who her father voiced back in 1992. Williams passed away in 2014.