Earn $1,000 by watching The Office

The challenge is in honor of the iconic show's 15th anniversary.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you a fan of The Office? Can you quote every line from the show? Are you the Dwight Schrute of your friend group?

If so, then you could very easily win $1,000.

U.S. Dish is looking for someone to watch 15 hours of The Office for 15 hours.

The challenge is in honor of the iconic show's 15th anniversary.

In return for your binge, you will receive $1,000, a Netflix gift card, and a dream job kit with The Office swag.

Interested candidates can apply here.