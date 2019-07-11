NORFOLK, Va. — Six episodes of The Twilight Zone will be airing at select theaters on November 14 for its 60th anniversary.

“You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension: a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You’ve just crossed over into… the Twilight Zone.”

The event will combine digitally restored versions of six quintessential episodes with an all-new documentary short titled "Remembering Rod Serling" about the life, imagination, and creativity of creator Serling, whose thought-provoking anthology series continues to mesmerize fans.

Theaters in Hampton Roads that will be showing the episodes include the Regal at MacArthur Center, Cinemark in Norfolk, and AMC Lynnhaven.

Here's the descriptions of the episodes expected to be played:

Walking Distance : Martin Sloane, a VP of an ad agency, stops his car at a gas station when he realizes he is 1.5 miles away from Homewood, the town he grew up in. He decides to walk there and finds that he has returned to the past... Season 1 Episode 5.

Time Enough at Last : Henry Bemis loves to read but he can find neither the time nor the place to enjoy his pastime. After sneaking down the vault in the bank's basement to read and emerges to find the world destroyed. He sees a great deal of reading time ahead of him. Except for one small unintended event. Season 1 Episode 8.

The Invaders: An old woman who lives alone in a ramshackle farmhouse comes face to face with alien invaders, however, the nature of the invaders is not immediately obvious. Season 2 Episode 15.

The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street: After an unexplained occurrence happens to the residents on Maple Street, a series of events causes paranoia and pandemonium to set in, and the neighbors on Maple Street to turn against each other. Season 1 Episode 22.

Eye of the Beholder : Janet Tyler is in hospital having undergone treatment to make her look normal. Her bandages will soon come off, all that to say that truth is in the eye of the beholder. Season 2 Episode 6.

To Serve Man: Michael Chambers recounts recent events on Earth after the arrival of an alien spacecraft. Chambers attempts to decrypt a book the aliens left behind. The book's title seems benign - but it's not what they think. Season 3 Episode 24.

Click here to purchase tickets.