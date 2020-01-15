Etsy merchant selling scarf that looks like a CVS receipt

"We've all seen how long CVS receipts are, now you can look like you're wearing one while staying warm."

We've all been there, and by there I mean at the checkout line at CVS rolling our eyes at the ridiculously long receipt seemingly given with every purchase.

You only bought one tube of mascara, yet, your receipt is long enough to stretch across the counter and clog up everything in your purse.

Well, now shop woman on Etsy has decided to cash in on the phenomenon, designing a soft fleece scarf is designed to look like a CVS receipt.

"We've all seen how long CVS receipts are, now you can look like you're wearing one while staying warm with its' super soft fleece material," the Etsy post reads. "This unique design is sure to turn heads. It's the perfect style and length to be worn by both women and men, teens and adults. It also makes a fun gift!

According to the Etsy posting, the scarf measures approximately 59" x 8" and is ready to ship in two to three weeks.

The best part? It'll only set you back $19.

A steal for a fashion item that will definitely turn some heads.