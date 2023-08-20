Several events will lead up to and be part of '1619' commemoration in Hampton on August 26

This year's commemoration will take place on Saturday, August 26. This year’s theme is ‘Reconciliation and Healing from the Legacy of Slavery.’

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's role in history as the place where the first Africans were brought to what would become American shores has been explored quite a bit in the past few years. One part of that has been the now annual 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing Ceremony held at Fort Monroe.

This year's commemoration will take place on Saturday, August 26, with the theme being ‘Reconciliation and Healing from the Legacy of Slavery.’ The public is encouraged to attend these powerful and moving ceremonies.

However, there are many other elements to the commemoration happening beginning on Thursday, August 24.

One of these, to be held on Friday the 25th, is the Tucker Family Cemetery Commemoration. The Tuckers are believed to be the descendants of two of the Africans, Anthony and Isabella Tucker, who arrived on the ship the White Lion in late August 1619 to Point Comfort, present-day Fort Monroe.

"This commemoration is very special because it does a deep dive into our history and our culture and we just want people to understand that we can never forget our history," Vincent Tucker, president of the William Tucker 1624 Society said at last year's event.

The City of Hampton provided this listing of the various events:

Thursday, August 24

African Landing Memorial: Meet the Sculptor Presentation

Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center

30 Ingalls Road, 6-8 p.m.

Join us as we welcome back Brian Owens to Hampton. Brian will present an update of his work on the African Landing Memorial to include his latest drawings for the Relief Wall. Burt Pinnock, Principal and Chairman of the Board from the design firm Baskervill will also present the newest plans for the site. Reservations are required to attend this in-person presentation. Reserve your free ticket here. Can’t make it in person? The program will also be available on Facebook Live here.

Friday, August 25

Tucker Family Cemetery Commemoration

Tucker Family Cemetery

1 Sharon Court, 11 a.m.

Join the Hampton community for the Tucker Family Cemetery Commemoration hosted by the William Tucker 1624 Society. Former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, Esq. will be the event’s guest speaker. William Tucker was the first child of African descent baptized in English North America in 1624. For more information on this event and others, visit the William Tucker 1624 Society website.

Saturday, August 26

African Landing Memorial: Meet the Sculptor Presentation

Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center

30 Ingalls Road, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Residents and visitors will have a second chance to meet Brian Owens. Brian will present an update of his work on the African Landing Memorial to include his latest drawings for the Relief Wall. Burt Pinnock, Principal and Chairman of the Board from the design firm Baskervill will also present the newest plans for the site.

Saturday, August 26

1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing Program

Fort Monroe, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

On Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fort Monroe, the main commemoration ceremony will take place. The keynote address will be given by Ric Murphy, educator, historian, lecturer, and award-winning author of the highly-acclaimed Freedom Road. There will be a libation and drum call, a national prayer for social justice, healing, and reconciliation, a bell ringing ceremony, a flower petal ceremony to remember the lives lost during the Middle Passage, and a performances by the K. Johnson Elementary School "Crimson Thunder '' drumline, Elegba Folklore Society, and Ubuntu Dance & Drum Collective, plus food vendors, crafts, dancers, and more.

Saturday, August 26

Documentary premiere

The American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street, 6 p.m.

Ric Murphy presents his premiere documentary ‘Arrival of the First Africans in Virginia’ at The American Theatre. Ric Murphy is an educator, historian, lecturer, and award-winning author of the highly-acclaimed First Africans in Virginia. The documentary is produced by Murphy, and narrated by Joe Minor.

Sunday, August 27

Cleansing and Healing Program

Outlook Beach

Fort Monroe, 6-8 a.m.

On Sunday, August 27 from 6-8 a.m., a cleansing and healing program led by Priestess Amani Tori Nefer Atum Re will be held at Fort Monroe’s Outlook Beach. Participants are encouraged to wear white and respect the sacredness of the event.

