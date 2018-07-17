NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — If you're looking to be introduced to some Latino culture including food, music and arts, you won't have to travel far.

Look no further than the 18th annual Norfolk Latino Music Festival that's happening at Town Point Park!

The event is set to take place on Saturday, July 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Waterfront.

You can find inspiring Latin-themed music, cultural arts and even a food festival with Latin cuisines dedicated to showcasing how the Latino culture has impacted the American culture today.

Children can also get in on the fun with different activities and games, including face painting, soccer, and bilingual storytime and crafts.

The festival is free and open to the public. More information can be found on the Latino Music Festival's website.

© 2018 WVEC