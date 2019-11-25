HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Holly Days Parade returns for its 58th year! The parade will be Saturday, December 14, with step-off at 6 p.m.

13News Now's Janet Roach, Tim Pandajis, and Craig Moeller will serve as emcees for the night!

The parade has a different theme every year, and this year is "Holly Days Around the World," as the city celebrates next year’s 20th anniversary of the International Children’s Festival in Hampton. Representatives from Hampton’s international community will be participating to help kick-off the holiday season, along with local schools, organizations, clubs, churches, and businesses.

Before the parade, there will be a few events for families including the Holly Days Open House at the Hampton History Museum. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature heirloom ornament making, live holiday music, train displays, face painting and more.

The parade goes from Eaton Street and Settlers Landing Road to Darling Stadium and is free to attend.

For more information, visit hampton.gov/hollydays.

