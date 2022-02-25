Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled for third straight year

Organizers said the Strawberry Festival would be canceled for the third year in a row due to "unforeseen circumstances and time constraints to resolve the issues."

For a while it looked like one of Virginia Beach's most popular events would return after two years of being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but unfortunately, the Pungo Strawberry Festival will not happen in 2022, organizers announced.

In a statement posted on social media, organizers said that the Strawberry Festival would be canceled for the third year in a row due to "unforeseen circumstances and time constraints to resolve the issues."

It was not made clear what the unforeseen circumstances were. Back in January, the festival put out a call for volunteers to help with the event.

Before the pandemic began in 2020, the Strawberry Festival had been held in Pungo every year since 1984 on Memorial Day weekend. The festival is a celebration of the unofficial start of summer and the area's agricultural heritage.