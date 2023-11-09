Oceana Air Show soars back to Virginia Beach

The zipping, flipping and plunging thrills are back this weekend with the Oceana Air Show. This year's show honors 50 years of women in naval aviation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An annual tradition prepares for take-off!

Some of the Navy's top pilots are preparing to take to the skies above Virginia Beach this weekend with the NAS Oceana Air Show.

Oceana expects thousands of people back at the flight line on September 16 and 17.

The lineup includes the F-22 Raptors, F/A-18 Super Hornets and the return of one of the most famous squadrons in the sky: the Navy's flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels.

But this year also marks major milestones in Navy aviation, starting with this year's theme: 50 years of Women in Naval Aviation.

It pays tribute to trailblazers like "The First Six," as in the first six women to earn their wings from flight school in Pensacola in 1973.

This year also marks 80 years since Naval Air Station Oceana was first commissioned in 1943. Today, it is one of the most prized military bases in Hampton Roads and in the world.